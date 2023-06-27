 Skip to content

Choo Choo Survivor update for 27 June 2023

Fixed some bugs, sped up pallets and survivors and changing the mouse cursor

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone sending through feedback and bug reports. Here are some launch day corrections I've made to the game.

  • Changed mouse cursor to a custom cursor that is hopefully more visible. Let me know what you think of the new cursor.
  • I think I've corrected being able to reset zombie attacks by rapidly pausing and unpausing the game by bringing up the upgrade menu.
  • Increased pallet speed by 10%. Quite a few of you mentioned they are just too slow even with max upgrades. Let's see how 10% increase goes.
  • Increased survivor speed by 30%. They were a bit too slow.
  • Reduced damage to survivors by half in hard mode (it was too difficult). 20% damage reduction in normal mode.
  • Corrected champion locomotive achievement unlocking when losing a game.

Over the next few days I'll be trying to design a cruise control feature so perhaps you can set a speed for the locomotive and it will try to maintain that. If you press a button to move the locomotive then cruise control will stop and control will revert back to you. I have to put more thought into this one.

Changed files in this update

