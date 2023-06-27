 Skip to content

Trails of the Black Sun update for 27 June 2023

UPDATE Available!

27 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH v1.2 includes:

▚ added more checkpoints in all missions
▚ added a new soundtrack when loading Time Trial Missions: Weaponized Thoughts
▚ added new sounds for Pistol when shooting with or without silencer upgrade, and when aiming down sight
▚ added new sounds for the main character
▚ added new UI sounds
▚ improved gun shooting system; all guns are now more accurate
▚ improved level design in Land of Luana mission
▚ Time Trial Mission City Center is now officialy stable
▚ increased speed when grabbing ledges
▚ removed some tutorial pop-ups from Prologue mission due to the implementation of a new dialogue system
▚ fixed a bug where the collected points were not saved at the end of the mission
▚ various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

