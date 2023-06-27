UPDATE Available!

PATCH v1.2 includes:

▚ added more checkpoints in all missions

▚ added a new soundtrack when loading Time Trial Missions: Weaponized Thoughts

▚ added new sounds for Pistol when shooting with or without silencer upgrade, and when aiming down sight

▚ added new sounds for the main character

▚ added new UI sounds

▚ improved gun shooting system; all guns are now more accurate

▚ improved level design in Land of Luana mission

▚ Time Trial Mission City Center is now officialy stable

▚ increased speed when grabbing ledges

▚ removed some tutorial pop-ups from Prologue mission due to the implementation of a new dialogue system

▚ fixed a bug where the collected points were not saved at the end of the mission

▚ various bug fixes

Download the latest Update and play Now!

#update