vEA_02a Patch is Online

CONTROLLER SUPPORT

Controller support has been added.

Controller support buttons only show XBox Controller buttons as shortcuts right now, we will add PS Controller buttons in the future as an option.

Some of the localization for the controller is not complete yet, so they will not change to your chosen language. We will fix this as soon as possible.

With Controller support, while not officially verified yet, Castle of Alchemists became more Steam Deck friendly than ever.

If you are playing with a controller or on deck, don't forget to change your controller layout to Gamepad from Steam settings.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

You can now farm previously finished levels at any level.

This means that regardless of your victory degree, you can replay a level and get some farm out of it, depending on your success level.

Matching your previous level success or below, grants the half of the farm of that degree. Getting a better result gives you the full amount for the next degree of victories.

Previously, you needed to finish the level at Flawless to be able to farm it.

Challenges now provide extra resources when finished (8 / 2 / 1).

Vial skills now ignore barricade collision.

Almost all the levels have gone through balancing with the current enemies.

We are aware of the issue while earlier levels being way too hard for the new players, which do not allow a proper muscle memory build for the game, later stages ( especially 3rd scroll ) becomes way too easy.

We made the first couple of levels easier with waves, especially till you open the crafting mechanics, and adjusted the waves for further levels at 3rd scroll to be more challenging.

This balance change aims to improve the quality of the levels by the existing factors for now and we are aware some of these maps require fundamental changes, with map updates.

We are working on those map updates, bringing balance changes to existing traps, items and enemies, as well as bringing new content.

BACKEND CHANGES

We deployed a possible fix for screen blur on high hz monitors (such as 144hz).

Situation seems to be fixed in our initial testing, but please notify us if the issue continues.

CRT options have been added to the main menu.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41068993/e44f515fdc67acfcc4bca00e2a8a9f209f0d4f3f.gif[/img]

Next Stop, Endless Maps and more ways to farm resources!