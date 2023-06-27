SpellRogue Playtest update v0.8.7

Greetings dice slingers,

We are mid-way through the playtest, and it has been great to get a ton of new people on board and read all of your feedback. A huge shoutout to all the testers and folks on Discord and Steam forums, we really appreciate the discussions and tier lists!

We have of course not been idle, and the work on SpellRogue continues. Today we are releasing 0.8.7 which is a semi small update. It involves a ton of bug fixes, a bit of spell balance and general changes that are going to make the game somewhat harder. In addition, we have also included Quality of Life improvements to the Catalog and moved it to the pause book menu.

Read the highlights in the changelog below!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42692997/f625ced275c7821265176ad1ed56410d54153262.gif[/img]

Check out Lapis' new drip

Features

Implemented new “Catalog” menu and added new categories and statistics - accessible from pause menu.

Improved combat preview functionality (i.e. predicted effects shown when about to use Spell, or hovering end-turn button). This also fixes several cases where information was missing or showed incorrect values.

General

Reduced starting health 60 -> 50.

Reduced Gold rewards with ~25% and starting gold from 50 -> 30.

Reworked Sanctuary options (Temple now cost gold, Lab Spell -> Potion).

Splitting dice no longer counts as a rolls.

Added new keywords “Lethal” (killing non-Summon enemy). Renamed “on spent” -> “depleted”.

Spells becoming Broken no longer resets countdown sockets.

Many minor description tweaks for Spells and Artifacts.

Content Changes:

3 new Void Mutators.

Nerfed effects applying Rupture.

Minor tweaks to several Artifacts, Achievements, Relics and Mutatotors.

Rebalanced a bunch of Spells, most notably: Maul, Frost Core, Oaken Self, Grim Rite, Ultimate Power, Meteor, Stone Meld, Roaring Embers.

Graphics & UI

Reworked graphics for the water wizard character.

Improved graphics for water spells (signature, starter and some common spells).

Artifacts now have “glowing” feedback when about to trigger.

Tweaked color and lighting of some Deadwood enemies.

Bug fixing

Fixed soft lock when effect triggers on destroyed dice (e.g. using Staff of Splintering + Mana Siphon).

Fixed a bunch of combat preview issues.

Fixed graphics settings fullscreen-mode dropdown.

Fixed Talisman of Suspension not always holding 2 dice.

Fixed Hailstorm achievement needing 7 instead of the 5 it should.

Fixed dice getting stuck in multi-socket Spells.

Fixed “Mana socket” tooltip getting stuck.

Fixed several cases where effects did not target correct Spells.

Fixed “on attacking” requirements not triggering when enemy changed intent.

Fixed Spell Mirror redirecting not removed after triggering.

Fixed timing issues with “on spent” dice enchantments (e.g. Icy, Wound).

Fixed music not playing when returning to wizard selection.

Fixed spell slots changeable during combat.

Fixed a bunch of cases where tooltips was missing referenced status effects, dice enchantments, etc.

And many other undocumented changes and bugfixes...