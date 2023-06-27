 Skip to content

Madcap Mosaic update for 27 June 2023

6/27/23

This update is small- I flipped a switch in Gamemaker. I suspect it will increase FPS for most people by a bit. Please get in touch if this patch causes any issues for you. You can respond here or get in touch via the discord link below, or by email to madcapmosaic@gmail.com.

https://discord.gg/g7zr28Cs8

