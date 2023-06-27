 Skip to content

The Wolf of Derevnya update for 27 June 2023

Patch 1.4

27 June 2023

We released a teeny new patch today that fixes a bug where you're unable to tell Mila your backstory at the beginning of Chapter 7. We've also streamlined a few of the achievements to make them slightly simpler and verified that all achievements can be accessed in the current build. You can save Zvezdana, we promise! It's tough but it's possible!

