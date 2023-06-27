We released a teeny new patch today that fixes a bug where you're unable to tell Mila your backstory at the beginning of Chapter 7. We've also streamlined a few of the achievements to make them slightly simpler and verified that all achievements can be accessed in the current build. You can save Zvezdana, we promise! It's tough but it's possible!
The Wolf of Derevnya update for 27 June 2023
Patch 1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
