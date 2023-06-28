 Skip to content

Deadside update for 28 June 2023

Hotfix 0.6.0.1

On June 28th at 03:30am PDT /10:30 GMT, Hotfix 0.6.0.1 will be deployed

  • Increased the volume of the flies sound effect surrounding dead bodies
  • Corrected the model of the re-worked base tower so that players will no longer get stuck
  • Fixed a bug that prevented respawn beacons from being destroyed or disassembled
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to not hear the audio of a boat if that boat started moving far away from the player

⚠️Servers will be rebooted and may be temporarily unavailable while the update is being deployed. Game client update is required.

