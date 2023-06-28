Hello Deadsiders!
On June 28th at 03:30am PDT /10:30 GMT, Hotfix 0.6.0.1 will be deployed
This hotfix will include:
- Increased the volume of the flies sound effect surrounding dead bodies
- Corrected the model of the re-worked base tower so that players will no longer get stuck
- Fixed a bug that prevented respawn beacons from being destroyed or disassembled
- Fixed a bug that caused players to not hear the audio of a boat if that boat started moving far away from the player
author: ⚠️Servers will be rebooted and may be temporarily unavailable while the update is being deployed. Game client update is required.
Bad Pixel
