Bug fixes:
. Particles emission direction UI was disabled (regression)
. Copied items from another level didn't collide with the player
. Text sound volume was not read properly
. Reverted Player hit-box disabled collision shape check-boxes
SHMUP Creator update for 27 June 2023
Hotfix: V1.4.1
