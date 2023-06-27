 Skip to content

SHMUP Creator update for 27 June 2023

Hotfix: V1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11571450

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:
. Particles emission direction UI was disabled (regression)
. Copied items from another level didn't collide with the player
. Text sound volume was not read properly
. Reverted Player hit-box disabled collision shape check-boxes

Changed files in this update

SHMUP Creator Content Depot 1289521
  • Loading history…
