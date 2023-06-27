 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 27 June 2023

Noble Fates 0.28.0.2 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Add Petition that explains Yir and Sizon during Guided Experience  
Add Tooltip that explains Yir and Sizon in bottom right

Fermentation Barrel  
Add Expected yield to in-progress recipe  
Decrease yield slightly  
Properly factor in Cook's skill  
Fix bug that prevented consumption of ingredients  

Drinks  
Add Fermentation Time to recipe tooltip  

Injuries  
Add Toast when a Mortal gains a Permanent Injury  
Fix bug preventing possibility of positive outcome for Major Injuries  
Add Reason for permanent injuries  
Remove Injury icons from Portrait when a Mortal is dead  

Temperature  
Raise temperature for Warm on Status HUD  

Sleep  
Don't enter/exit sleep repeatedly with exactly 50 pain

Third Person  
Increase height of Jump  
Increase reliability of Jump

Bandits  
Fixed bug where Capturing a Bandit resulted in bad items  

Flintlock Weaponry Mod  
Fix incompatibility```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

