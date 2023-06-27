Noble Fates 0.28.0.2 Released!

Hotfix

Add Petition that explains Yir and Sizon during Guided Experience Add Tooltip that explains Yir and Sizon in bottom right Fermentation Barrel Add Expected yield to in-progress recipe Decrease yield slightly Properly factor in Cook's skill Fix bug that prevented consumption of ingredients Drinks Add Fermentation Time to recipe tooltip Injuries Add Toast when a Mortal gains a Permanent Injury Fix bug preventing possibility of positive outcome for Major Injuries Add Reason for permanent injuries Remove Injury icons from Portrait when a Mortal is dead Temperature Raise temperature for Warm on Status HUD Sleep Don't enter/exit sleep repeatedly with exactly 50 pain Third Person Increase height of Jump Increase reliability of Jump Bandits Fixed bug where Capturing a Bandit resulted in bad items Flintlock Weaponry Mod Fix incompatibility```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!