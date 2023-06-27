Noble Fates 0.28.0.2 Released!

Hotfix
Add Petition that explains Yir and Sizon during Guided Experience
Add Tooltip that explains Yir and Sizon in bottom right
Fermentation Barrel
Add Expected yield to in-progress recipe
Decrease yield slightly
Properly factor in Cook's skill
Fix bug that prevented consumption of ingredients
Drinks
Add Fermentation Time to recipe tooltip
Injuries
Add Toast when a Mortal gains a Permanent Injury
Fix bug preventing possibility of positive outcome for Major Injuries
Add Reason for permanent injuries
Remove Injury icons from Portrait when a Mortal is dead
Temperature
Raise temperature for Warm on Status HUD
Sleep
Don't enter/exit sleep repeatedly with exactly 50 pain
Third Person
Increase height of Jump
Increase reliability of Jump
Bandits
Fixed bug where Capturing a Bandit resulted in bad items
Flintlock Weaponry Mod
Fix incompatibility```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
Changed files in this update