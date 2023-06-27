 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Impossible update for 27 June 2023

BETA 12.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11571333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • FIX: Fixed a problem with the ability to hand in distressed ships via tractoring
  • FIX: Fixed a specific distress call involving a station, crew, and handing the crew back into the origin station.

Changed files in this update

Space Impossible Content Depot 416241
  • Loading history…
Space Impossible Win64 Depot 416242
  • Loading history…
Space Impossible OSX Depot 416243
  • Loading history…
Space Impossible Linux Depot 416244
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link