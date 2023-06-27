-ultimate attempt to improve the launching time. Now there is a clean scriptless scene loading when you open the game, and from there you will wait for the loading of webrequests and other backend code to execute. This way you won't be scared that the app runs too much in the background before starting, it should start almost instantly, and after that you'll wait for the authentication and other web requests to complete.
Open Mod update for 27 June 2023
Open Mod v1.109 [27-Jun-23]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1591681 Depot 1591681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update