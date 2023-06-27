 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 27 June 2023

Open Mod v1.109 [27-Jun-23]

Build 11571302

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-ultimate attempt to improve the launching time. Now there is a clean scriptless scene loading when you open the game, and from there you will wait for the loading of webrequests and other backend code to execute. This way you won't be scared that the app runs too much in the background before starting, it should start almost instantly, and after that you'll wait for the authentication and other web requests to complete.

