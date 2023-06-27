Release 2023.2.3p2 is Now Live!

VRChat 2023.2.3p2, build 1313, is now out on all platforms!

Check out the full patchnotes here:

⚠️ I got an error message when I tried to join my friend!

This is a non-network compatible patch. You will NOT be able to see your friends if you try to join them!

What is the "Game Server Mismatch" error?

It means the instance you're trying to join is on a different version than you are.

You are trying to join a instance which is not compatible with your current client, please update VRChat and try again.

The instance you're trying to join is on a newer version of VRChat. Go update VRChat and try again!

You are trying to join a instance which is not compatible with your current client. Please contact the instance owner and ask them to update their client.

The instance you're trying to join is on an old version of VRChat. You won't be able to join that instance!

Client Patch Notes

This update includes Custom Emoji for VRChat Plus subscribers! You can now upload and customize emoji of your own to throw!

To upload your own emoji images, you'll need to use a VRChat account and log into the website. You can create emoji there, or create emoji in VRChat using a brand new interface! Check out your Gallery in the Main Menu for more info.

Features

Custom Emoji for VRChat Plus subscribers!

VRC+ subscribers can now upload 5 custom emoji of your choice via the website or in-game

Create, edit, and animate them! Use images from your gallery, take a picture, or upload images from the website with a VRChat account

Animate your emoji with 12 brand-new animations in addition to any from our existing emoji for 27 total to choose from

We also added a bunch of new Accessibility focused emoji!

Fixes

If you are disconnected due to network issues, we'll now return you to your last instance instead of your home world more consistently, and we'll also pop up a disconnect message

Users no longer need the "Open Group Instance Permission" to open Group Plus and Group Public instances

Avatars now get cleared out of memory after 60 seconds of no one wearing them instead of 5 minutes

Launching VRChat from the website or using the launch option to go to a specific world or instance will no longer block you from receiving in-game notifications and social menu updates

Known Issues

The new "arrow" emoji in the Accessibility section rarely has its direction improperly synced. We think this happens on some avatars with odd armature setups, resulting in the arrow pointing too far up or down

FYI, this is a "patch" build, so there's no video patchnotes for this version. Next time!