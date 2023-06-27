Good evening, Stalkers! Have you been wanting weapon customization? Now it's here in the new update 1.00.13.

New Features:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42919486/2798a9f021086890fc0d64bab7a3eb079e7df51d.gif[/img]

☢️ We've added weapon customization. At present, you can equip your weapon with either a collimator or a laser sight.

☢️ The "Saiga-9" version is now not equipped with a laser sight by default. Those who have already discovered this weapon will receive it without a laser sight.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42919486/555cafc6e6f70ca6a187219d74bb8b08cba09cbd.gif[/img]

Improvements and Fixes:

🔸 The slot for the thermal imager has been slightly raised, solving the problem of picking up items from the ground.

🔸 The thermal imager slot is now highlighted with a blue circle, unlike the chest slots, which are orange.

🔸 The pistol holster has been slightly moved forward and upward, simplifying both grabbing the weapon and placing it in the slot.

🔸 We've made some corrections and improved the physics on some levels.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is always changing, and each venture into it is a new challenge. Stay vigilant and careful. Good luck!