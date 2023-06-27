 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 27 June 2023

Basketball!

Parts Unknown update for 27 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We corrected all errors with online mode. We are finally ready to expand! Fashion show grand prize is still applicable so submit your pictures as soon as possible. Weapon upgrades and animation upgrades will be coming soon. Shoot around at the new basketball court online!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
