We corrected all errors with online mode. We are finally ready to expand! Fashion show grand prize is still applicable so submit your pictures as soon as possible. Weapon upgrades and animation upgrades will be coming soon. Shoot around at the new basketball court online!
Parts Unknown update for 27 June 2023
Basketball!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update