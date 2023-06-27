 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sons Of The Forest update for 27 June 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11571045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Here are some small fixes for some issues that came up in last weeks patch release

  • Fixed skulls not being collectable from burnt bodies and fixed colliders on burnt bones
  • Stone Storage can now be dismantled
  • Fix for side rack items disappearing in the log sled when pushed away from where it was spawned
  • Fix for cooking pot on a fire teleporting to the player's hands if they pick up an item and another player has placed a pot on the fire
  • Fixed some cases of Kelvin not correctly interacting with storage holders
  • Fixed bug when on fire and driving the golf cart that would break physics
  • Fixed a bug that would lose item mods when dying while driving the golf cart
  • Fix for input breaking mapping menu when in the golf cart
  • Improved logging in dedicated servers
  • Added new dedicated server setting to opt-out of the network accessibility self-test procedure "SkipNetworkAccessibilityTest"; check the Guide for more details

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1326471 Depot 1326471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link