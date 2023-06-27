Hey everyone,
Here are some small fixes for some issues that came up in last weeks patch release
- Fixed skulls not being collectable from burnt bodies and fixed colliders on burnt bones
- Stone Storage can now be dismantled
- Fix for side rack items disappearing in the log sled when pushed away from where it was spawned
- Fix for cooking pot on a fire teleporting to the player's hands if they pick up an item and another player has placed a pot on the fire
- Fixed some cases of Kelvin not correctly interacting with storage holders
- Fixed bug when on fire and driving the golf cart that would break physics
- Fixed a bug that would lose item mods when dying while driving the golf cart
- Fix for input breaking mapping menu when in the golf cart
- Improved logging in dedicated servers
- Added new dedicated server setting to opt-out of the network accessibility self-test procedure "SkipNetworkAccessibilityTest"; check the Guide for more details
As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.
