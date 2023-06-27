The Big Update, that you have been waiting for is here, changes to the map, to ai, to player, to items and much more. I am happy to say that the game looks fire, achivements are also fixed and try to get special Speedrun achivements for finishing the game under some time. So what are you waiting for try it now
Chamber's Reunion update for 27 June 2023
Chamber's Reunion Update Is Here
Patchnotes
