This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_Show of hands, campers! How many of you want to earn some extra pocket money this summer?

Well, settle down, and enjoy our final Camp Story. This one is called 'The Art of War and Money'_

Did you miss any of our previous Camp Stories? Worry not, we have compiled all of them for you. Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1956040