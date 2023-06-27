 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Living With Dragons update for 27 June 2023

Path 0.859

Share · View all patches · Build 11570914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new enemy dragon in corrupted area.

Stats increase for monsters and dragons based on type each level up.
Melee combat using human character made more effective.

Fixed some UI bugs.
Fixed some controller bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2150821 Depot 2150821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link