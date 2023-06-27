Update 0.7.3

Dear players,

Today we have prepared a new game update for you, and we want to tell you a little about it.

In this update, we not only added a few new mechanics, but also slightly reworked the existing ones, as well as worked on previously identified bugs.

Game UI.

We have almost completely redesigned the game UI. We were get the task of making it much more convenient and concise.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40888789/877528d91b8299f2528cce1eb77289e27ca29917.jpg[/img]

We refused inverting the interface when changing the player's team. This confused and disoriented the players. Therefore, we returned to the first UI concept, namely the selection of the player's game UI with a certain color. Props are blue colors, hunters are red colors.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40888789/46ba0c06c784db3d96718337b7c7a9d8e4a99390.jpg[/img]

Players abilities.

With the UI update, we decided to rework the mechanics of character abilities. Now only 4 ability windows can be seen in the bottom panel. You can still use them by pressing keys 1 to 4 on the keyboard*.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40888789/8ffab4d4c37184a83bc9d464bb38341d1eb78021.png[/img]

But do not worry, all the missing abilities remained in place. Now they can be changed. By holding down the key of the corresponding ability, you can call up a drop-down menu. You can select abilities with the mouse wheel, and you can confirm your choice by pressing the left mouse button. The right mouse button can deselect the ability and close the drop-down menu.

*To throw a grenade while playing as a hunter, you need to hold and release the middle mouse button.

Hunter Radar.

This ability has also been changed. The appearance of the radar when used has been completely updated. Now the radar works on 360 degrees. And to prevent further confusion, we've changed the colors of found targets.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40888789/77d751571f25644c9c868961f02c3b3d34e3598f.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40888789/9b4b7d2f31234e3efa264826cdfc0e7b4677a36f.jpg[/img]

Props are indicated by a blue dot on the radar, and are accompanied by a sound signal. If you hear a signal, know that the opponent is somewhere nearby!

are indicated by a blue dot on the radar, and are accompanied by a sound signal. If you hear a signal, know that the opponent is somewhere nearby! Hunters are marked with a red dot. No sound when detected.

are marked with a red dot. No sound when detected. Ability cards are indicated by a yellow dot. No sound when detected.

It is important to note that the radar will not show the exact location of the opponent, but will only give a hint and indicate the approximate location.

Flashbang.

A new ability for hunters has been added to the game - throwing a flashbang. It does not explode immediately, but a few seconds after the initial contact with the surface. If at the time of the explosion the flashbang was in the player's field of view, depending on the distance, the level of stun will depend.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40888789/93ac0bc16929712721c9f77f6c7b6aa9acffbde3.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40888789/64ac8dc19141fccdade5b2d86bc10ab67d1f241e.jpg[/img]

If the player is close, they will receive the maximum level of stun, the screen will fill with white light, and there will be ringing in the ears.

If the player is far away, he will only be slightly blinded.

Previously, we had a flashbang mine and had a bug associated with it. When it exploded, a player behind a wall or other obstacle could be stunned. We have reworked this mechanic, and now the player is only stunned if a grenade or mine explosion occurs in the field of view, there are no overlapping objects.

Visual display of damage on UI.

Previously, it was difficult to keep track of taking damage, only if you did not look at the health bar. The edges of the screen will now dim when taking damage, so players will know for sure that they have taken damage.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40888789/1e0cc13c6efa01b5600b94c17485d8f082aa3330.jpg[/img]

In addition, we have worked on previously identified problems and bugs:

Fixed the problem with kicking players from the server at the time of connection;

We solved the problem with kicking players from the server when loading a new map, when the player-server changed the map;

Fixed a bug where objects sometimes appeared in the center of the map at the start of a new match;

Fixed a bug with the UI (user interface) when a player had some window open (menu, settings, window of connected players, etc.), and when the match was restarted, it was closed;

Fixed a bug where the hunter had a black screen at the beginning of the match, but did not always disappear;

Fixed a bug where a player could "possess" an object that they had previously possessed and which is not on the map;

Fixed a bug with the ability to fly out of the map "Egypt" playing as an observer (I hope you didn't find anything there);

Fixed a bug where it was impossible to update the server settings during a running match;

Fixed a bug where it was impossible to view the entered password when connecting to a private server;

Fixed a bug when the player's field of view (FOV) was lost when aiming together and changing the camera view from third person to first person, and vice versa;

Fixed a bug with the animation of reloading a sniper rifle and a shotgun, which previously blocked the camera;

Fixed lighting on the map "Guild";

Remapping of the following keys on the keyboard is blocked: 1, 2, 3, 4 (abilities), left mouse button, right mouse button, middle mouse button, mouse wheel up, mouse wheel down, TAB, Enter;

And some other minor changes mixed with minor bugs.

What would you like to see in future updates? Share your wishes in the comments!