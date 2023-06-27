Patch 1.2 Update ft. Map Feature!

Hi folks, 1.2 is out, which means it’s time for a new round of updates for Romancelvania, plus address any additional fixes that are next on our plate. We’re most excited to share with you that our navigation map feature is now available on Steam based on the given community feedback we’ve received over the last few months. You can now oversee a high-level map overview simply by pressing ‘M’ at any point (minus boss battles and cutscenes). We hope this may help clear up navigation issues and help you enjoy Romancelvania’s robust levels and extensive worldbuilding. And for the completionists out there, this should hopefully help you find that item that will get you to 100%.

1.2 Update - Patch Notes

Updated a new map feature that allows you to navigate across levels

Added an additional Blood Pool save point before the end game

Added warnings for places that do not allow you to return afterward

Retimed some confessional text displays

Resized the text for Options to be more legible

Updated tutorial text pop-ups for additional clarity

Made specific bosses immune to Headouken

Updated collision across enemies

Fixed performance issues on the machines when fighting Gourd Tossers

Updated damage FX and enemy reactions

Again, we can’t thank you enough for all of your patience and support! If you haven’t already, follow us over social media to get the latest updates from us firsthand.

Until then, we want to extend our biggest THANKS to our community, and we hope you enjoy the new changes. Cheers!