- Introduced a new Wizard (Mage) spell: Lightning. This spell can be trained at level 7, and will launch streams of lightning in front of the character. It begins at 3 streams of lightning, and each additional skill rank adds an additional stream.
- Introduced a new Conjurer (Mage) spell: Heal Pet. This is an area of effect healing spell that will only heal summoned pets owned by the caster. It will not heal scenario based companions, only pets. You gain this spell at level 3. Additional ranks will increase the amount of damage healed and the radius healed inside of.
- Added a thin plane underneath the terrain in each scenario. This is not visible, and shouldn't affect gameplay at all, but is an effort to resolve an issue where in some rare cases, NPCs would spawn partially underneath terrain.
- Barbarian Witch-Doctors bosses have new spells at their disposal.
- Cleric companions can now Smite.
- Fixed a bug that caused cleric companions AI to malfunction and stop attacking for stretches.
- Healing Wave now properly adjusts its radius based on skill level, as was originally intended.
- Fixed an issue with the Cleanse spell and companions, or healer NPCs. Sometimes they would get stuck trying to move into range when they intended to cleanse a specific target.
The Hopebringer update for 27 June 2023
v1.3.1 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
