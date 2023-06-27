 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 27 June 2023

Tiny Patch Tuesday!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked range for interacting with items. Cutting down trees, breaking rocks, etc should be easier now.
  • LMB + Shift to move items quickly between chest and inventory and combine stacks between chests and inventory.
  • Other small bug fixes

In Progress:

  • A handful more decor items for your farm!

Thank you to everyone who has been helping us catch bugs the last few weeks! You all have been a tremendous help 💙 Have a wonderful weekend!

Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 💙
https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

