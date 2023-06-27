Tiny Patch Tuesday!

- Tweaked range for interacting with items. Cutting down trees, breaking rocks, etc should be easier now.
- LMB + Shift to move items quickly between chest and inventory and combine stacks between chests and inventory.
- Other small bug fixes
In Progress:
- A handful more decor items for your farm!
Thank you to everyone who has been helping us catch bugs the last few weeks! You all have been a tremendous help 💙 Have a wonderful weekend!
