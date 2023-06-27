Hotfix V1.4

We are excited to release a new patch update for our game! This update focuses on resolving several bugs and improving various aspects of gameplay. Here's what's included:

Bug Fixes:

Police officer bug has been resolved.

Customers' bugs have been fixed.

Waiter-related problems have been addressed.

Minor issues reported by players have been fixed.

Bodyguard-related problem has been resolved.

Pause panel-related issues have been fixed.

Pause panel delay has been corrected.

Gameplay Enhancements:

The price of employees has been decreased.

The lifespan of objects has been increased by 20 percent.

Table Dirtiness Modification.

We appreciate your support and feedback, which have helped us identify and address these issues. We hope this patch update provides a smoother and more enjoyable experience for all players. Thank you for playing our game!

Discord: https://discord.gg/Fue8XtE