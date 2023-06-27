- Removed red triangle from SCP-939 model in Survival Guide
- Fixed missing translation for Blink text in Controls
- Fixed missing translation for Anti-Aliasing in Options
- Fixed bug with camera clipping through wall in SCP-079 room
- Fixed missing Airlock steam materials
SCP: Observer update for 27 June 2023
Version 1.7.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
