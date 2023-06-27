 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: Observer update for 27 June 2023

Version 1.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11570754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed red triangle from SCP-939 model in Survival Guide
  • Fixed missing translation for Blink text in Controls
  • Fixed missing translation for Anti-Aliasing in Options
  • Fixed bug with camera clipping through wall in SCP-079 room
  • Fixed missing Airlock steam materials

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1738711 Depot 1738711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link