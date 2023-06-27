 Skip to content

Time Knight VS. Zombies update for 27 June 2023

Update 1.0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11570725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update 1.0.0.2

-Minors bugs fix
-Improvements of the player's projectiles hitboxes

