ShemHaMephorash update for 28 June 2023

Update Information v2.0.2 (2023/6/28)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting! It's time to short update. (v2.0.2)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

＊Improved border drawing for some background images and illustrations.
＊Changed to automatically adjust the size of background images and illustrations according to the resolution setting.

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

