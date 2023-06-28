Update Information v2.0.2 (2023/6/28)

Greeting! It's time to short update. (v2.0.2)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

＊Improved border drawing for some background images and illustrations.

＊Changed to automatically adjust the size of background images and illustrations according to the resolution setting.

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.