Update V2.3.2

Intro

Hey everyone! Based on some feedback, we've released a new patch that makes some minor balance changes to the weapons in the game, as well as some bug fixes and a new feature! Check it out below.

Additions

Quick swap: you can now instantly swap between your last two guns by tapping the weapon reel button (can be changed in the keybind settings)

Added a button to remove specific keybinds to the keybind menu

Changes

Shotgun now has slightly increased fire rate

Rocket launcher now has slightly increased fire rate

Sniper now has slightly increased fire rate

Bug fixes