Update V2.3.2

Intro
Hey everyone! Based on some feedback, we've released a new patch that makes some minor balance changes to the weapons in the game, as well as some bug fixes and a new feature! Check it out below.
Additions
- Quick swap: you can now instantly swap between your last two guns by tapping the weapon reel button (can be changed in the keybind settings)
- Added a button to remove specific keybinds to the keybind menu
Changes
- Shotgun now has slightly increased fire rate
- Rocket launcher now has slightly increased fire rate
- Sniper now has slightly increased fire rate
Bug fixes
- Removed a UI shader that was causing performance dips and visual artifacting
Changed files in this update