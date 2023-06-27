 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter update for 27 June 2023

Update V2.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11570571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Intro

Hey everyone! Based on some feedback, we've released a new patch that makes some minor balance changes to the weapons in the game, as well as some bug fixes and a new feature! Check it out below.

Additions

  • Quick swap: you can now instantly swap between your last two guns by tapping the weapon reel button (can be changed in the keybind settings)
  • Added a button to remove specific keybinds to the keybind menu

Changes

  • Shotgun now has slightly increased fire rate
  • Rocket launcher now has slightly increased fire rate
  • Sniper now has slightly increased fire rate

Bug fixes

  • Removed a UI shader that was causing performance dips and visual artifacting

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2343571 Depot 2343571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link