Ghost Relics, Conrad upgraded his office, and a new ghost at the lighthouse!

Adjusted archive locations at the Church.
- Adjusted Slime store Prices.
- Blocking volumes added to the basement at Evergreen Ln to minimize players getting stuck.
- Corrected Typos.
- Adjusted lights in the house on Evergreen Ln.
- Upgraded Conrad's office to support the Haunted Museum and the Merchandise shop.
- Adjusted many dialogue lines that trigger when at the office during the intro.
- Adjusted ghosts pathing at all locations which reduced likelihood of ghosts getting hung up on stairs.
- Adjusted decals on Evergreen Ln that were causing interference with player items.
- Introduced the relics for all ghosts except the Demons.
- Fixed several player collision issues and getting stuck on various maps.
- Removed the maximum number of EVPs per investigation.
- Smudges are available to buy at the SLIME store.
- Improved controller support with the office PC.
- Conrad bought a "Spirit" for his office. Ask "Spirit" to turn on some music…
- Implemented a new ghost at the lighthouse.
- Adjusted some of the streaming assets on the map to reduce visual bugs.
- Adjusted some ghost behaviors of residual ghosts and demons.
Changed files in this update