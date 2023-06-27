 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 27 June 2023

Ghost Relics, Conrad upgraded his office, and a new ghost at the lighthouse!

Build 11570605 · Last edited 27 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted archive locations at the Church.

  • Adjusted Slime store Prices.
  • Blocking volumes added to the basement at Evergreen Ln to minimize players getting stuck.
  • Corrected Typos.
  • Adjusted lights in the house on Evergreen Ln.
  • Upgraded Conrad's office to support the Haunted Museum and the Merchandise shop.
  • Adjusted many dialogue lines that trigger when at the office during the intro.
  • Adjusted ghosts pathing at all locations which reduced likelihood of ghosts getting hung up on stairs.
  • Adjusted decals on Evergreen Ln that were causing interference with player items.
  • Introduced the relics for all ghosts except the Demons.
  • Fixed several player collision issues and getting stuck on various maps.
  • Removed the maximum number of EVPs per investigation.
  • Smudges are available to buy at the SLIME store.
  • Improved controller support with the office PC.
  • Conrad bought a "Spirit" for his office. Ask "Spirit" to turn on some music…
  • Implemented a new ghost at the lighthouse.
  • Adjusted some of the streaming assets on the map to reduce visual bugs.
  • Adjusted some ghost behaviors of residual ghosts and demons.

