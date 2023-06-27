Fixed the issue with emotes only being visible in 1 eye during multiplayer.
Fixed emotes spawn in multiplayer during gameplay.
New feature: during multiplayer, players can now select the ready status only once and it will stay until they manually change.
Upgrade the version of Unity to 2021.
PC only: updated Twitch chat in the game.
Updated Bhaptics SDK.
Bug fixing for multiple minor issues.
BoomBox update for 27 June 2023
Version 6.1.8
