Update 1.45: Operative skills, new game mode, new equipment...

Dear operators,

Update 1.45 is now available. This update once again brings substantial content and numerous improvements.

Operational Skills:

The major addition in this update is the integration of operational skills. There are ten skills in total, allowing you to customize each of your operatives and assign them more specific roles for your missions. These skills will qualify your operatives for combat as well as specific actions such as first aid, reconnaissance, electronics, and much more.

Game Mode: Recon

The new "Recon" game mode is now available. This mode is reserved for all infiltration enthusiasts specializing in reconnaissance and silent movement. During a mission, your objective will be to place multiple listening devices without neutralizing an enemy or being detected. Only the most skilled players will be able to accomplish these missions.

New Equipment:

To increase your chances of success in "Recon" missions, you will have access to new equipment designed specifically for reconnaissance. The "EMP" grenade is capable of destroying all electrical systems, the "Sonar Locator" grenade will mark enemies, the "Decoy Radio" will distract enemies, and the "Electrocution Mine" will silently neutralize any enemy.

New Content, New Gameplay:

As always, this update introduces new content and significant gameplay improvements. Of course, numerous fixes have been implemented to address any existing bugs.

Cheers,

Helios

Here is the complete patch notes for the update:

CONTENT:

**- Addition: Operative skills system

Addition: New game mode - Recon

Addition: New gameplay option - Dynamic tasks

Addition: New item - Throwing -> Radio decay

Addition: New item - Throwing -> EMP

Addition: New item - Throwing -> Sonar locator

Addition: New item - Placing -> Electrocution mine

Addition: New award - Finish at least once "Recon" mode

Addition: New combat soundtrack - Cybernetics

Addition: New combat soundtrack - No mercy

Addition: New combat soundtrack - Spotted

Addition: New combat soundtrack - My war

Addition: New combat soundtrack - Last one

Addition: New stealth soundtrack - The future

Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Mystic river

Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Time traveller

Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Bad vibe

Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Planet contact

Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Lost bows

Addition: New stealth soundtrack - The last time

Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Secret war

Addition: New stealth soundtrack - New flight

Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Covert Chronicles

Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Echoes of Espionage

Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Nocturnal Reconnaissance

Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - The Sniper's Solitude

Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Whispers of War

Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Mission in the Murk

Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Invisible Incursion

Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Dusk Defilade

Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Ominous Ops

Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Silhouettes of Stealth**

OPERATIVE SKILLS:

**- Addition: Assault (Aim stability when using any firearm without a precision scope)

Addition: Sniper (Aim stability when using a firearm with a precision scope)

Addition: Medicine (Treatment speed to heal an injured)

Addition: Demolitions (Speed of placement and disarming of explosives)

Addition: Electronics (Speed of handling electronic, computer, and communication systems)

Addition: K9 Training (Dog's concentration time and distance with its master)

Addition: Survival (Survival time before succumbing to injuries and combat capabilities when injured)

Addition: Stealth (Footstep noise made by the operator)

Addition: Stanima (Maximum sprint time before getting breathless)

Addition: Carrying (Maximum load that can be carried by the operator before it affects their movements)**

MAP EDITOR:

**- Addition: Basic mesh - Background - Mountain - 6 assets

Addition: Basic mesh - Exterior - Fence - 5 assets

Addition: Basic mesh - Exterior - Object - 104 assets

Addition: Basic mesh - Interior - Floor - 39 assets

Addition: Basic mesh - Interior - Wall - 48 assets

Addition: Basic mesh - Interior - Stair - 4 assets

Addition: Basic mesh - Interior - Object - 33 assets**

AI:

**- Improvement: Synchronization of operators during a "Breach and Clear" following the explosion of a flashbang grenade

Improvement: AI operators will prioritize breaching a door whether it is locked or blocked during a "Breach and Clear" action

Improvement: AI operators better choose the position to throw a grenade near a door during a 'Breach and Clear' action**

Improvement: Adjustment of enemy accuracy based on distance and environment

Improvement: Modification of enemy accuracy based on the chosen difficulty level

Improvement: Enemy behavior when they hear a door being breached

Improvement: The type of obstacle crossing is better chosen by AI based on its geometry

Improvement: Optimization of enemies in 'War' game mode

Improvement: Enemy spawning logic on numerous maps

Fix: Several navigation errors prevented operators from attempting to move when the path was not accessible

Fix: Several navigation errors prevented dogs from attempting to follow its master

Fix: Numerous errors preventing correct use of 'Breach and Clear' in 'Battle Plan' mode if a squad leader is selected

GAMEPLAY:

**- Addition: Alarm on the "Burnwood Mansion" map

Addition: Alarm on the "University" map

Addition: Alarm on the "Lost Island" map

Addition: Security cameras on the "University" map

Addition: Security cameras on the "ARIAL offshore drilling" map

Improvement: Behavior of the crosshair in third person view based on the carried weapon, the operator's speed and fatigue**

Improvement: Transition of the weapon position with ADS view

Improvement: Logic of enemy spawn and despawn especially on large maps

Improvement: Security cameras are now more efficient in detecting operators

Improvement: Security cameras no longer display detection rays for more realistic gameplay

Improvement: Modification of operator health points based on the chosen difficulty level

Improvement: The type of obstacle crossing is better chosen by player based on its geometry

Improvement: All characters now overcome obstacles more efficiently, particularly when climbing through windows

Improvement: Doors and windows are more likely to be locked rather than blocked, making the use of the lockpick kit more important

Improvement: Default difficulty setting on the first game launch

Improvement: Player interaction distance in third person view

Improvement: Optimization of "Al-Jan province" map

Fix: The player could fail to overcome an obstacle correctly depending on the camera's axis

Fix: Placing a listening device may not have had a setup time

Fix: Error that teleported the dog handler instead of the dog when the latter was unable to reach its master

Fix: Wooden platform collision on the "Old Fortress" map

Fix: Steam achievements "Successfully X complete mission" doesn't work correctly

Fix: The third-person camera could become unstable when the player was crawling in certain areas with terrain variations

Fix: Error in the position of an objective's location zone in "Klettgau forest"

Fix: Locked doors and windows might not open correctly when an operator tries to unlock them by breaching

Fix: The "Stock up on ammunition" interaction was visible even when the operator didn't have a weapon

Fix: The position of some chairs and tables could prevent characters from moving properly

Fix: The interaction for placing a listening device might not have worked properly in certain situations

Fix: A big trash doesn't have correct collision

GRAPHICS RENDERING:

**- Addition: New 3D assets of listening devices

Addition: New 3D assets of security cameras**

Improvement: Light rendering around the operator being customized in the operator menu

Improvement: Light rendering around all operators in preview picture

Improvement: Maximum head rotation of the operator based on his rotation facing the camera in the operator menu

Improvement: Increased global brightness in night vision mode

Improvement: Spacing of the options in the gameplay menu

Improvement: Shadows opacity of "The Elegance airport" with bad weather

Fix: Position of the left hand could be misplaced on the weapon equipped with a grenade launcher in first person view

Fix: Capture a VIP might not trigger animation

Fix: Undesired shadows on the operator's clothes when editing camouflages and patches in the operator menu

SFX:

Addition: Sound of security cameras resetting after losing their targets

Improvement: Attenuation of the sound effect when the player is deafened by an explosion

Improvement: Sound of security cameras detecting

Improvement: Adjustment of operators' footstep sounds based on running speed

Improvement: Adjustment of dogs' footstep sounds based on running speed

Improvement: The "Combat" ambiance music is always played in "War" game mode

Fix: Error in the operator's voice depending on the interaction with a door or window

UI:

**- Addition: Progression of experience points and ranks in the debriefing menu