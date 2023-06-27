Update 1.45: Operative skills, new game mode, new equipment...

Dear operators,
Update 1.45 is now available. This update once again brings substantial content and numerous improvements.
Operational Skills:
The major addition in this update is the integration of operational skills. There are ten skills in total, allowing you to customize each of your operatives and assign them more specific roles for your missions. These skills will qualify your operatives for combat as well as specific actions such as first aid, reconnaissance, electronics, and much more.
Game Mode: Recon
The new "Recon" game mode is now available. This mode is reserved for all infiltration enthusiasts specializing in reconnaissance and silent movement. During a mission, your objective will be to place multiple listening devices without neutralizing an enemy or being detected. Only the most skilled players will be able to accomplish these missions.
New Equipment:
To increase your chances of success in "Recon" missions, you will have access to new equipment designed specifically for reconnaissance. The "EMP" grenade is capable of destroying all electrical systems, the "Sonar Locator" grenade will mark enemies, the "Decoy Radio" will distract enemies, and the "Electrocution Mine" will silently neutralize any enemy.
New Content, New Gameplay:
As always, this update introduces new content and significant gameplay improvements. Of course, numerous fixes have been implemented to address any existing bugs.
Cheers,
Helios
Here is the complete patch notes for the update:
CONTENT:
**- Addition: Operative skills system
- Addition: New game mode - Recon
- Addition: New gameplay option - Dynamic tasks
- Addition: New item - Throwing -> Radio decay
- Addition: New item - Throwing -> EMP
- Addition: New item - Throwing -> Sonar locator
- Addition: New item - Placing -> Electrocution mine
- Addition: New award - Finish at least once "Recon" mode
- Addition: New combat soundtrack - Cybernetics
- Addition: New combat soundtrack - No mercy
- Addition: New combat soundtrack - Spotted
- Addition: New combat soundtrack - My war
- Addition: New combat soundtrack - Last one
- Addition: New stealth soundtrack - The future
- Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Mystic river
- Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Time traveller
- Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Bad vibe
- Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Planet contact
- Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Lost bows
- Addition: New stealth soundtrack - The last time
- Addition: New stealth soundtrack - Secret war
- Addition: New stealth soundtrack - New flight
- Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Covert Chronicles
- Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Echoes of Espionage
- Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Nocturnal Reconnaissance
- Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - The Sniper's Solitude
- Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Whispers of War
- Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Mission in the Murk
- Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Invisible Incursion
- Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Dusk Defilade
- Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Ominous Ops
- Addition: New short stealth soundtrack - Silhouettes of Stealth**
OPERATIVE SKILLS:
**- Addition: Assault (Aim stability when using any firearm without a precision scope)
- Addition: Sniper (Aim stability when using a firearm with a precision scope)
- Addition: Medicine (Treatment speed to heal an injured)
- Addition: Demolitions (Speed of placement and disarming of explosives)
- Addition: Electronics (Speed of handling electronic, computer, and communication systems)
- Addition: K9 Training (Dog's concentration time and distance with its master)
- Addition: Survival (Survival time before succumbing to injuries and combat capabilities when injured)
- Addition: Stealth (Footstep noise made by the operator)
- Addition: Stanima (Maximum sprint time before getting breathless)
- Addition: Carrying (Maximum load that can be carried by the operator before it affects their movements)**
MAP EDITOR:
**- Addition: Basic mesh - Background - Mountain - 6 assets
- Addition: Basic mesh - Exterior - Fence - 5 assets
- Addition: Basic mesh - Exterior - Object - 104 assets
- Addition: Basic mesh - Interior - Floor - 39 assets
- Addition: Basic mesh - Interior - Wall - 48 assets
- Addition: Basic mesh - Interior - Stair - 4 assets
- Addition: Basic mesh - Interior - Object - 33 assets**
AI:
**- Improvement: Synchronization of operators during a "Breach and Clear" following the explosion of a flashbang grenade
- Improvement: AI operators will prioritize breaching a door whether it is locked or blocked during a "Breach and Clear" action
- Improvement: AI operators better choose the position to throw a grenade near a door during a 'Breach and Clear' action**
- Improvement: Adjustment of enemy accuracy based on distance and environment
- Improvement: Modification of enemy accuracy based on the chosen difficulty level
- Improvement: Enemy behavior when they hear a door being breached
- Improvement: The type of obstacle crossing is better chosen by AI based on its geometry
- Improvement: Optimization of enemies in 'War' game mode
- Improvement: Enemy spawning logic on numerous maps
- Fix: Several navigation errors prevented operators from attempting to move when the path was not accessible
- Fix: Several navigation errors prevented dogs from attempting to follow its master
- Fix: Numerous errors preventing correct use of 'Breach and Clear' in 'Battle Plan' mode if a squad leader is selected
GAMEPLAY:
**- Addition: Alarm on the "Burnwood Mansion" map
- Addition: Alarm on the "University" map
- Addition: Alarm on the "Lost Island" map
- Addition: Security cameras on the "University" map
- Addition: Security cameras on the "ARIAL offshore drilling" map
- Improvement: Behavior of the crosshair in third person view based on the carried weapon, the operator's speed and fatigue**
- Improvement: Transition of the weapon position with ADS view
- Improvement: Logic of enemy spawn and despawn especially on large maps
- Improvement: Security cameras are now more efficient in detecting operators
- Improvement: Security cameras no longer display detection rays for more realistic gameplay
- Improvement: Modification of operator health points based on the chosen difficulty level
- Improvement: The type of obstacle crossing is better chosen by player based on its geometry
- Improvement: All characters now overcome obstacles more efficiently, particularly when climbing through windows
- Improvement: Doors and windows are more likely to be locked rather than blocked, making the use of the lockpick kit more important
- Improvement: Default difficulty setting on the first game launch
- Improvement: Player interaction distance in third person view
- Improvement: Optimization of "Al-Jan province" map
- Fix: The player could fail to overcome an obstacle correctly depending on the camera's axis
- Fix: Placing a listening device may not have had a setup time
- Fix: Error that teleported the dog handler instead of the dog when the latter was unable to reach its master
- Fix: Wooden platform collision on the "Old Fortress" map
- Fix: Steam achievements "Successfully X complete mission" doesn't work correctly
- Fix: The third-person camera could become unstable when the player was crawling in certain areas with terrain variations
- Fix: Error in the position of an objective's location zone in "Klettgau forest"
- Fix: Locked doors and windows might not open correctly when an operator tries to unlock them by breaching
- Fix: The "Stock up on ammunition" interaction was visible even when the operator didn't have a weapon
- Fix: The position of some chairs and tables could prevent characters from moving properly
- Fix: The interaction for placing a listening device might not have worked properly in certain situations
- Fix: A big trash doesn't have correct collision
GRAPHICS RENDERING:
**- Addition: New 3D assets of listening devices
- Addition: New 3D assets of security cameras**
- Improvement: Light rendering around the operator being customized in the operator menu
- Improvement: Light rendering around all operators in preview picture
- Improvement: Maximum head rotation of the operator based on his rotation facing the camera in the operator menu
- Improvement: Increased global brightness in night vision mode
- Improvement: Spacing of the options in the gameplay menu
- Improvement: Shadows opacity of "The Elegance airport" with bad weather
- Fix: Position of the left hand could be misplaced on the weapon equipped with a grenade launcher in first person view
- Fix: Capture a VIP might not trigger animation
- Fix: Undesired shadows on the operator's clothes when editing camouflages and patches in the operator menu
SFX:
- Addition: Sound of security cameras resetting after losing their targets
- Improvement: Attenuation of the sound effect when the player is deafened by an explosion
- Improvement: Sound of security cameras detecting
- Improvement: Adjustment of operators' footstep sounds based on running speed
- Improvement: Adjustment of dogs' footstep sounds based on running speed
- Improvement: The "Combat" ambiance music is always played in "War" game mode
- Fix: Error in the operator's voice depending on the interaction with a door or window
UI:
**- Addition: Progression of experience points and ranks in the debriefing menu
- Addition: Visual and audio validation of a tutorial lesson before moving to another lesson
- Addition: Operator's name displayed during selection in the "Battle Plan" menu**
- Addition: Description of each grenade in the inventory tooltip
- Addition: Description of each explosive and mine in the inventory tooltip
- Improvement: Visual design of options menu
- Improvement: Operator's mouse manipulation distance in the operator editor menu
- Improvement: Visual transition between the selection and deselection of the game mode choice
- Improvement: Visual transition between the selection and deselection of the faction choice
- Improvement: Visual transition between the selection and deselection of the map choice
- Improvement: Visual transition between the selection and deselection of the operator choice
- Improvement: Visual transition between the selection and deselection of the logistics choice
- Improvement: Adjusted the size of texts and icons in the tutorials for better readability and user experience
- Fix: Some French translation errors
Changed files in this update