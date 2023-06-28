PERISH: Exodus - Free Major Content Update

As a further service to our dedicated base of underworld explorers, PERISH: Exodus is a completely free content update that exists alongside the main campaign.

In addition to the free content, the main campaign now has safe zone checkpoints, among other improvements!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38021717/78bde2be5009b0a1d6a247c670ac773572e414fd.png[/img]

Turn your back briefly on Elysium to explore the Winds of the Anemoi: four unexplored realms filled with terrific remixes and augmentations of existing weapons, fiendish enemies and boss-fights that are even bigger and more devilish than those in the main campaign.

Meet with Prodromos the Scout, an agile ally who will guide you through four biomes filled with new environmental dangers: searing desert sunshine, blisteringly cold glaciers, toxic effluvia and tempestuous storms.

With the help of the Scout, gather the four shattered pieces of the Aegis Shield, assemble them in the Foundry of Vulturus and challenge an ancient legend to a clash of immense proportions.

Act I - Zephyrus

Explore a springtime realm that harbours a darker secret hidden beneath its sun-dappled flagstones.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38021717/2325d839a7e483c0f0e58bcbb05b6a335147b582.png[/img]

Act II - Aquilo

Navigate treacherous glacial valleys and freezing meltwaters to retrieve a shield fragment under the glare of a thawing revenant.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38021717/22c14af8248457774e5c72d884465097c0a380d2.png[/img]

Act III - Notus

Crumbling columns and turquoise pools scorching in the sun give way to sand dunes that stretch into the horizon, where artefacts lay buried for aeons.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38021717/bbd76714a29ab4f294bde60f6d304b546b60d660.png[/img]

Act IV - Vulturus

Wade through noxious pools amidst a fierce thunderstorm to find an enormous facility that processes ichor, the lifeblood of the gods and the mechanical creations of Hephaestus.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38021717/6581e64665a09416c32fa882f0201f6e521f1c3d.png[/img]

Four New Weapons

Scour the lands of the four winds for hidden chests containing advanced weaponry.

Fight fire with fire with the Pyrius Launcher, a hefty grenadier's cannon that was previously the preserve of the Forge Cyclops.

Extend your melee reach and cast enemies aside with a powerful gust of wind when you find Prodromos' lost spear, the Lonkhi.

Double your firepower with the dual-wielded Syntithemi, because two revolvers are better than one.

Reforge the Aegis shield and experience a unique defensive weapon unlike any other!

Major Changes to the Main Campaign

Fret not, Elysium-seekers: we haven't been resting on our laurels regarding the main campaign. Several key changes and issues have been addressed and will continue to be addressed in future patches.

Let us begin with the most affecting changes to grace the shattered lands of Purgatory.

Safe zone checkpoints: are you halfway through a decent run, but dinner's ready? Worry no more! Reach a safe zone between levels and your save-game will update at that location. Next time you enter the portal, you can choose to carry on from that checkpoint, or start a fresh run.

Weapons unlocked in Exodus, including the laser-reflecting Aegis shield, can be used in the main campaign. Erinyes (or Furies, if you're of a Roman persuasion) be damned!

Explore the main campaign levels on the difficulty settings of "Tough" and "Forgiving" to find extra Health Pools. Save an at-risk run by finding a Health Pool to save your bacon and avoid an untimely death in those extra-hard mid-level runs!

"Punishing" and "Tartaros" work as originally intended, with no extra Health Pools whatsoever.

Similar to the above, Card-Bearers can now be found on all difficulty levels throughout main campaign levels. Gain additional cards during a run to become extra-powerful and hone your session build even more quickly.

General Bug Fixes

We have also been busy fighting a series of major and minor bugs, valiantly exposed and logged by both our fantastic QA team and the worthiest of Elysium-seekers who have helped us identify and track several issues that are now resolved.