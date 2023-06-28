PERISH: Exodus - Free Major Content Update

As a further service to our dedicated base of underworld explorers, PERISH: Exodus is a completely free content update that exists alongside the main campaign.
In addition to the free content, the main campaign now has safe zone checkpoints, among other improvements!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38021717/78bde2be5009b0a1d6a247c670ac773572e414fd.png[/img]
Turn your back briefly on Elysium to explore the Winds of the Anemoi: four unexplored realms filled with terrific remixes and augmentations of existing weapons, fiendish enemies and boss-fights that are even bigger and more devilish than those in the main campaign.
Meet with Prodromos the Scout, an agile ally who will guide you through four biomes filled with new environmental dangers: searing desert sunshine, blisteringly cold glaciers, toxic effluvia and tempestuous storms.
With the help of the Scout, gather the four shattered pieces of the Aegis Shield, assemble them in the Foundry of Vulturus and challenge an ancient legend to a clash of immense proportions.
Act I - Zephyrus
Explore a springtime realm that harbours a darker secret hidden beneath its sun-dappled flagstones.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38021717/2325d839a7e483c0f0e58bcbb05b6a335147b582.png[/img]
Act II - Aquilo
Navigate treacherous glacial valleys and freezing meltwaters to retrieve a shield fragment under the glare of a thawing revenant.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38021717/22c14af8248457774e5c72d884465097c0a380d2.png[/img]
Act III - Notus
Crumbling columns and turquoise pools scorching in the sun give way to sand dunes that stretch into the horizon, where artefacts lay buried for aeons.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38021717/bbd76714a29ab4f294bde60f6d304b546b60d660.png[/img]
Act IV - Vulturus
Wade through noxious pools amidst a fierce thunderstorm to find an enormous facility that processes ichor, the lifeblood of the gods and the mechanical creations of Hephaestus.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38021717/6581e64665a09416c32fa882f0201f6e521f1c3d.png[/img]
Four New Weapons
Scour the lands of the four winds for hidden chests containing advanced weaponry.
Fight fire with fire with the Pyrius Launcher, a hefty grenadier's cannon that was previously the preserve of the Forge Cyclops.
Extend your melee reach and cast enemies aside with a powerful gust of wind when you find Prodromos' lost spear, the Lonkhi.
Double your firepower with the dual-wielded Syntithemi, because two revolvers are better than one.
Reforge the Aegis shield and experience a unique defensive weapon unlike any other!
Major Changes to the Main Campaign
Fret not, Elysium-seekers: we haven't been resting on our laurels regarding the main campaign. Several key changes and issues have been addressed and will continue to be addressed in future patches.
Let us begin with the most affecting changes to grace the shattered lands of Purgatory.
-
Safe zone checkpoints: are you halfway through a decent run, but dinner's ready? Worry no more! Reach a safe zone between levels and your save-game will update at that location. Next time you enter the portal, you can choose to carry on from that checkpoint, or start a fresh run.
-
Weapons unlocked in Exodus, including the laser-reflecting Aegis shield, can be used in the main campaign. Erinyes (or Furies, if you're of a Roman persuasion) be damned!
-
Explore the main campaign levels on the difficulty settings of "Tough" and "Forgiving" to find extra Health Pools. Save an at-risk run by finding a Health Pool to save your bacon and avoid an untimely death in those extra-hard mid-level runs!
-
"Punishing" and "Tartaros" work as originally intended, with no extra Health Pools whatsoever.
-
Similar to the above, Card-Bearers can now be found on all difficulty levels throughout main campaign levels. Gain additional cards during a run to become extra-powerful and hone your session build even more quickly.
General Bug Fixes
We have also been busy fighting a series of major and minor bugs, valiantly exposed and logged by both our fantastic QA team and the worthiest of Elysium-seekers who have helped us identify and track several issues that are now resolved.
- Players experiencing a regular crash ~2 hours into a session should fully uninstall Epic Online Services from the windows "Add or Remove programs" utility before also reinstalling PERISH. This has been a difficult issue to diagnose and effects everybody differently, so please get in touch with us on discord if you're still suffering with this!
- Spamming the Aklys active ability no longer get the player's arms stuck
- Bolts from the ballistae in the Aiakos arena should no longer ever miss
- The menu should no longer be able to be opened twice, causing a menu to be stuck on the screen
- Players respawning in Elysium or Tartaros no longer receive comeback cards
- The Boreas scope is no longer left behind when players die
- The held statue in the forges no longer clips into the camera when attacking
- Fixed a number of networking issues that could cause players to get stuck in the portal transition
- Player HUD no longer shows up during the Elysium credits
- The Zeus Gauntlets can no longer chain lightning through obstacles
- Quickly ADSing while getting close-quarter kills with the Eurus can no longer mess with the player's FOV
- Fixed a number of occurrences of untranslated English text
- The rubble left behind by Aiakos after his cutscene now remains for the fight
- Improved collision of steps in the Temple
