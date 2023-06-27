Update Notes for Jun 27th

This patch provides a nerf to the first 10-Man Raid (Rite of Mourning) and introduces a continuation feature for Trade Offers. It also adds the ability for world heroes to create their own guild.

Functionality

-Introduces ability to continue Trade Offers after completing the current available, with an increase to the required quantity and a better reward.

-Introduces the chance for a world hero to create their own guild. The player will still be able to send an invite to these heroes with a reduced chance of being accepted.

-Reduces the overall power of the enemies of Rite of Mourning.

User Interface

-Updated order of the Escape Menu.