The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 27 June 2023

Update Notes for Jun 27th

Jun 27th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch provides a nerf to the first 10-Man Raid (Rite of Mourning) and introduces a continuation feature for Trade Offers. It also adds the ability for world heroes to create their own guild.

Functionality
-Introduces ability to continue Trade Offers after completing the current available, with an increase to the required quantity and a better reward.
-Introduces the chance for a world hero to create their own guild. The player will still be able to send an invite to these heroes with a reduced chance of being accepted.
-Reduces the overall power of the enemies of Rite of Mourning.

User Interface
-Updated order of the Escape Menu.

