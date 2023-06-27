- Improved Whirlwind hitbox
- Act bosses now roll for 8 items instead of 5
- Fixed disabled drops from dropping
- Added another layer of satanic+ drops for act bosses on top of the 8 rolls which now drops satanics 1/60 on normal, 1/40 on nightmare and 1/20 on normal. The max tier possible is on hell and its Tier A.
- Fixed Possessed Bullet not critting, added packId so it doesnt shotgun and added an impact sound for it
- Companions now gather keys and ores/materials for the player
- Added prefix text for Enchanted or "superior" items
- Fixed mercenary swapping direction between attacks
- Changed Serrated Chains to only scale from attack damage and made the chain to deal 100% of the attacks damage.
- Polished player life and mana bar on top left
- Fixed Summons pathing out of bounds
- Fixed Temporal Hero crash
- Fixed Summon Frenzy crash
- Fixed Mercenary crash in anubis
- Fixed Mercenary Damage Return crash
- Fixed Amazon Thunder Fury not scaling from lightning
- Fixed Game End crash when pressing the X button
