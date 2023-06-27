 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Siege Playtest update for 27 June 2023

fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11570403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved Whirlwind hitbox
  • Act bosses now roll for 8 items instead of 5
  • Fixed disabled drops from dropping
  • Added another layer of satanic+ drops for act bosses on top of the 8 rolls which now drops satanics 1/60 on normal, 1/40 on nightmare and 1/20 on normal. The max tier possible is on hell and its Tier A.
  • Fixed Possessed Bullet not critting, added packId so it doesnt shotgun and added an impact sound for it
  • Companions now gather keys and ores/materials for the player
  • Added prefix text for Enchanted or "superior" items
  • Fixed mercenary swapping direction between attacks
  • Changed Serrated Chains to only scale from attack damage and made the chain to deal 100% of the attacks damage.
  • Polished player life and mana bar on top left
  • Fixed Summons pathing out of bounds
  • Fixed Temporal Hero crash
  • Fixed Summon Frenzy crash
  • Fixed Mercenary crash in anubis
  • Fixed Mercenary Damage Return crash
  • Fixed Amazon Thunder Fury not scaling from lightning
  • Fixed Game End crash when pressing the X button

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2447521 Depot 2447521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link