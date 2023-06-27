 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caverns of Evil update for 27 June 2023

1.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11570341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some changes:

  • The final bosses actually spawn
  • The victory screen will not advance the level or do other normal intermission stuff
  • Difficulty in NG+ is now asymptotic, with 16=16 and infinity=32

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1929381 Depot 1929381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link