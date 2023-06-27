-fixed an issue with server and lobby browsers scroll views being unscrollable
-fixed an issue where if sliding was set to 'use slide input' it would not work
-fixed an issue where an invisible collider would keep the weapon charm hanging in air on the Blazer
-attempted improvement on loading times even more with potential slight runtime performance degradation
Open Mod v1.108 [27-Jun-23]
