Construction Simulator - Airfield Expansion available now!

Are you ready for take-off? We are pleased to announce the release of the brand-new Construction Simulator - Airfield Expansion today. With the new expansion, you can now start building a new airfield for both maps included in the game!

Construction Simulator – Airfield Expansion:

The DLC adds a new and extensive building campaign on both, the EU and US maps of the game - building an airfield!

Each of the two construction campaigns contains 5 new main missions as well as several sub-tasks.

Includes the construction of runways, control towers and terminals.

The expansion adds more than 30 hours of additional playtime to the game!

Now available as separate DLC on the digital stores at a price of 9.99 EUR / 9.99 USD.

Alternatively, also available as part of the Construction Simulator® - Year 1 Season Pass.

The Construction Simulator - Airfield Expansion opens access to new large construction sites - one on each of the game's two maps. Within the two brand-new campaigns, a new airfield has to be built – one in the European-inspired Friedenberg and another one in the US inspired map named Sunny Haven. Starting with the development of the construction site, through the leveling and asphalting of the runways, to the construction of the hangars and the control towers, you can look forward to numerous and exciting construction tasks and a total of more than 30 hours of additional playtime!

The Construction Simulator- Airfield Expansion is now available on the digital stores at a price of 9.99 EUR / 9.99 USD (SRP) as a separate DLC.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2295780/

Alternatively, the DLC is also available as part of the Construction Simulator- Year 1 Season Pass, which is available on the digital stores at a price of 32.99 EUR / 32.99 USD (SRP). The Season Pass not only includes the Airfield Expansion, an exclusive Year 1 Season Pass helmet and stickers, and the recently released JCB Pack adding 6 new machines of the popular British manufacturer, but also the upcoming Year 1 DLCs: two Cosmetic Packs, an additional vehicle pack with 15 construction machines from a new and as yet unrevealed manufacturer and a brand-new campaign map on which players will be able to take action on a huge and exciting construction campaign.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2323000/