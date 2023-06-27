1.4.3 - Improved Controls

This update brings further improvements to the extra controls introduced in version 1.4.2.

Now, the piece-movement and camera-movement functions are controlled by different mouse buttons.

This should stop the frustrating situation of trying to move a piece, and instead moving the camera.

The left mouse button controls piece movement, as it always did. The camera movement is now controlled by the right mouse button. There are in-game reminders about these controls.

I have also moved the corner markers to the top of the z-axis, so that they can always be seen over the puzzle pieces.

Thankyou to the members of the community who discussed these changes with me. If you have any other suggestions or comments to share, I'm happy to hear them!