New difficulty modes added to Strayed Lights

Hello Everyone!

We were very touched by the fantastic feedback we got from the latest "Trials" update. It seems that players have acquired a taste for taking on the best and most difficult that Strayed Lights can offer.

As part of our update roadmap, we're proud to introduce the next stage of development on Strayed Lights as we introduce the new "Challenge" and "Story" modes.

Challenge Mode

The Challenge mode pushes players to the limit on their quest for enlightenment, with bosses and enemy encounters given a massively increased challenge, with all-new boss content in the form of new attacks and animations.

Your quest will now be measured in inches, rather than miles -- as the forces of corruption push back against you. For those who craved a true test of their abilities, we invite you to take on Challenge mode, available with today's update!

Story Mode

On the other side of the coin, the world of Strayed Lights is one worth experiencing for itself, whether you're accustomed to fighting for your life or not. While not removing challenge entire, "Story Mode" is a new update for players who want to take in the world around them, rather than contend with danger at every turn.

We're excited to hear feedback from players on this new content, and hope to see you on our public Discord, where we'd love to hear your thoughts. To all those who journeyed with us along the way: thank you for your support!