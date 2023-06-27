Architecture Snap Update!

Hello Xsyon Citizens!

I’ve patched the latest build with minor changes not including the upcoming graphics update. This build features the architecture snap feature that makes aligning similar construction parts to each other much easier.

In addition this patch is a preparation for the upcoming graphics update and War System. A lot of the code has been cleaned up with many functions prepared to be compatible with the DirectX 11 changes. These changes should not have any noticeable effects on the game.

If you do notice any issues with this patch, please report them on the Xsyon forums in the Developer Zone.

Enjoy!