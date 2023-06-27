 Skip to content

Wordsearch Attack update for 27 June 2023

Patch

Patch · Build 11570116

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue that load button available when nothing to load.
  • Fixed issue with loading colours related to spaces in install directory path.
  • Added a "Night" colour scheme with a star field backdrop.

