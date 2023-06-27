"Space Trading" Update is LIVE!

Hello Terraformers!

The terraformation of your planet will go even further with the introduction of frogs that you'll be able to breed in the incubator or find in the wild!

You will be able to send new rockets in space to gain Terra Tokens that will allow you to unlock new blueprints for new decorations, a cooking station, T2 Drones, new habitats, and more!

Are you ready to push your exploration further with the new biome ? Get ready to dive deep and discover the secrets hidden deep underwater.

Check out the trailer:

Your save files will transfer seamlessly to the update. But if you want to try a fresh adventure, feel free to create a new game to fully experience this update!

We took the time to read your feedbacks and implemented a lot of changes based on it to improve your overall experience with the game. By popular demand, drones can now harvest algae and vegetables, just set up a "demand" inventory for those items, and drones will get to work.

Amélie & I really hope you will like this update, and that the work we put into it during the last months will pay out!

Thanks once again to everyone supporting us, giving feedback, reviewing the game, and sending us good vibes!

Happy terraforming!

If your game is not up to date, restart Steam to download the latest version (v0.8.008)

If you have any troubles or bugs, update or disable any mods in use

New space trading system :

You will receive the trading rocket recipe by mail after you reached the breathable stage

The new space trading platform allows to send a rocket containing items to be sold in space

After a certain time, the rocket will come back, giving the player an ammount of "Terra Tokens" corresponding to the rocket content price

Once the player have enough tokens, he or she can buy items that will be added in the returning rocket content on the next trip

In order to gain tokens easily, the player can use drones to fill the rockets and set it up to automatically launch once full

New terraformation stage amphibians :

Frogs apprears in the wild when amphibian stage is reached

Other frog eggs can be modified in incubator once unlocked

Community feedbacks based improvements :

Drones can now collect algaes, vegetables, wheat, cocoa (just set a "demand" for those items, no need to "supply" them)

The destructor can be set up to automatically destroy it's content once full

Beacons can now have labels

Silk worm and bee larvae doesn't share the same recipe anymore (no more RNG)

2 new 3x3 habitat modules (unlock via space trading)

A new, way bigger container (unlock via space trading)

Foundations and stairs now snap to the launch platform

The cooking station is back

New optimisation techniques to improve FPS

Changes :

New biome : "Cenote" (access is at the top of the meteor crater)

A big change appears in the world once amphibians stage is reached (can you find it ?)

One new meteo event

6 new Achievements

Some food items now give a temporary bonus

New Items :

Space trading rocket

Multiple frog eggs to find or craft

Mutagen T4

Terra Tokens chips

Amphibian farm

New cooking recipes : Fish stew, baked beans, cookies, cake, croissant

New Items to buy or unlock via the space trading rockets :

3x3 pod habitat

3x3 pod habitat with dome

Storage container with 80 slots

Drone T2

Cooking station

One new butterfly species

One new fish species

Colored Fabric

Colored sofa

Colored double bed

Cacao and wheet seeds

Performances :

Flatten game object hierarchy to improve performances globally

Disable map camera by Default

Improve autocrafters performances

Some small improvements here & there

Balancing :

Mutagen 3 unlock after fish stage

Reduce requirements for some items

