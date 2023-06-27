 Skip to content

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign update for 27 June 2023

DevDiary 34 - Update 1.4 - Catholicism and Diplomacy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello friends and welcome to DevDiary 34 for “Knights of Honor II: Sovereign”! Our next update is coming live tomorrow, so we are excited to share with you the new features and changes we’ve prepared.

Two of the aspects we’d like to build upon most are Diplomacy and Religion, as they are essential for the game and we have plenty of ideas of what we can add or improve there. Since this is a major endeavor, we’ve decided to split it into several updates and for this one we started with Catholicism – the most widespread religion in the game.

