June 27th HotFix!

Hey all your Love & Enchanters! Got a few bugs we are squashing so here is a new build to keep your shops running and those lewd flowing!

-Fixed a bug that caused the achievement list to offset its indexes and therefore making some achievements unobtainable.

-Fixed a bug that didn't count the number of enchanted weapons properly, blocking players from getting the associated achievements.

-Fixed a sometimes occuring weapon's switcharoo, that unlocked the wrong weapon at one of the seller.

-Added in a failsafe button in the pause menu, which checks for fulfilled achievements