Love & Enchants update for 27 June 2023

June 27th HotFix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all your Love & Enchanters! Got a few bugs we are squashing so here is a new build to keep your shops running and those lewd flowing!

-Fixed a bug that caused the achievement list to offset its indexes and therefore making some achievements unobtainable.
-Fixed a bug that didn't count the number of enchanted weapons properly, blocking players from getting the associated achievements.
-Fixed a sometimes occuring weapon's switcharoo, that unlocked the wrong weapon at one of the seller.
-Added in a failsafe button in the pause menu, which checks for fulfilled achievements

