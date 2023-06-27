 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 27 June 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.4.5 Update

Build 11569591

Improvements

Item

  • Paelaeng-I 2 costume item has been added.
  • Cotton top4 costume item has been added.
  • Cotton bottom7 costume item has been added.
  • Burlap top6 costume item has been added.
  • Burlap bottom7 costume item has been added.
  • Hand fan item added.

System

  • If you get better after catching a cold, you will not get cold for a certain period of time.
  • Changed the beneficial and detrimental effects to disappear upon death.
  • Continuous rain adds “wetness”.

Animals/NPCs

  • A furniture store owner NPC has been added.
  • A clown NPC has been added. They can be found inside some small castles.

Naturalistic/Artificial

  • Rainy weather has been added.
  • Cloudy weather has been added.
  • A furniture store has been added.
  • A tightrope walking artifact has been added.

Background music, Sound effects

  • Rain sound effects have been added.

UI/UX

  • The number of quick slot slots has been changed to 10 slots.

Bugfix

  • Fixed an issue where notifications displayed while interacting/trading with horses were not being translated.
  • Fixed an error that could not load when saving/loading in the area near Baekdu Mountain.
  • Fixed an issue where mission icons for moving NPCs were not displayed.

Multiplayer

  • All players must be nearby to stay overnight at the inn.

