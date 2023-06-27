Korea Dynasty 0.4.5 Update

Improvements
Item
- Paelaeng-I 2 costume item has been added.
- Cotton top4 costume item has been added.
- Cotton bottom7 costume item has been added.
- Burlap top6 costume item has been added.
- Burlap bottom7 costume item has been added.
- Hand fan item added.
System
- If you get better after catching a cold, you will not get cold for a certain period of time.
- Changed the beneficial and detrimental effects to disappear upon death.
- Continuous rain adds “wetness”.
Animals/NPCs
- A furniture store owner NPC has been added.
- A clown NPC has been added. They can be found inside some small castles.
Naturalistic/Artificial
- Rainy weather has been added.
- Cloudy weather has been added.
- A furniture store has been added.
- A tightrope walking artifact has been added.
Background music, Sound effects
- Rain sound effects have been added.
UI/UX
- The number of quick slot slots has been changed to 10 slots.
Bugfix
- Fixed an issue where notifications displayed while interacting/trading with horses were not being translated.
- Fixed an error that could not load when saving/loading in the area near Baekdu Mountain.
- Fixed an issue where mission icons for moving NPCs were not displayed.
Multiplayer
- All players must be nearby to stay overnight at the inn.
