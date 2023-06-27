Test Branch Update! (Beta 11.0.1)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content/features
- Added more room layouts
Improvements
- Made enemies more defensive
- Made enemies less sensitive to sounds happening in other storeys
- Melee enemies now avoid camping too close to closed doors (avoids kick stun)
- Improved the sniper rifle shot sound effects
Fixes
- Fixed enemies sometimes moving to the same position
- Fixed double click on a character advancing the timeline to the next waypoint instead of the closest one
- Fixed some doors having tiny holes allowing the player to throw grenades without opening them
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37092585/8a0dfbc2d083601c36f388353509ae9332c876d2.png[/img]
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch