 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 27 June 2023

Test Branch Update! (Beta 11.0.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 11569479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

  • Added more room layouts

Improvements

  • Made enemies more defensive
  • Made enemies less sensitive to sounds happening in other storeys
  • Melee enemies now avoid camping too close to closed doors (avoids kick stun)
  • Improved the sniper rifle shot sound effects

Fixes

  • Fixed enemies sometimes moving to the same position
  • Fixed double click on a character advancing the timeline to the next waypoint instead of the closest one
  • Fixed some doors having tiny holes allowing the player to throw grenades without opening them

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37092585/8a0dfbc2d083601c36f388353509ae9332c876d2.png[/img]

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 11569479
No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link