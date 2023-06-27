Test Branch Update! (Beta 11.0.1)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Added more room layouts

Improvements

Made enemies more defensive

Made enemies less sensitive to sounds happening in other storeys

Melee enemies now avoid camping too close to closed doors (avoids kick stun)

Improved the sniper rifle shot sound effects

Fixes

Fixed enemies sometimes moving to the same position

Fixed double click on a character advancing the timeline to the next waypoint instead of the closest one

Fixed some doors having tiny holes allowing the player to throw grenades without opening them

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37092585/8a0dfbc2d083601c36f388353509ae9332c876d2.png[/img]

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.