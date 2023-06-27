 Skip to content

Joshua's Legs update for 27 June 2023

Who would have known that spiders would need fast travel 🤷

We are so excited to announce this MAJOR UPDATE. Democracy has spoken and spiders of the modern world want fast travel. No more excuses to be late for tomorrow morning brunch with the spidey bunch. Fast travel is now available after getting the Prosthesis of Truth 2 (King Jolius, the third item from the right).

It is also now possible to assign different colors to each of Joshua's legs in the option menu.

Happy travels!

