Summer Sale in the Gaijin Store!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4649813/0c27c4c6b2663af42d49d7007034b564dd212159.jpg[/img]
> From the 27th of June at 13:00 GMT until the 5th of July at 13:00 GMT
Get standalone packs with a discount!
Sultry summer is a time for hot deals in War Thunder! Get a discount for the selected standalone packs, and set out to conquer the battlefields!
The 50% discounts are available for all packs that include vehicles from Ranks I up to V.
> To purchase packs, click Shop > Online Store whilst in the in-game hangar.
Note! After the end of the special promotion, the following packs will be removed from sale:
- Japanese Pacific Campaign (1941-1942)
- USA Pacific Campaign (1941-1942) (YP-38)
Note! The offer is available to PC users only.
Changed files in this update