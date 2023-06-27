Summer Sale in the Gaijin Store!

Share · View all patches · Build 11569289 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 13:26:02 UTC by Wendy

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4649813/0c27c4c6b2663af42d49d7007034b564dd212159.jpg[/img]

> From the 27th of June at 13:00 GMT until the 5th of July at 13:00 GMT

Get standalone packs with a discount!

Sultry summer is a time for hot deals in War Thunder! Get a discount for the selected standalone packs, and set out to conquer the battlefields!

The 50% discounts are available for all packs that include vehicles from Ranks I up to V.

> To purchase packs, click Shop > Online Store whilst in the in-game hangar.

Note! After the end of the special promotion, the following packs will be removed from sale:

Japanese Pacific Campaign (1941-1942)

USA Pacific Campaign (1941-1942) (YP-38)

Note! The offer is available to PC users only.