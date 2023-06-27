Ver1.0.0.2

1、Added a search function to the tech tree, which allows you to locate the technology you want to view by entering text.

2、Optimized the Immortal Cultivator field of the Mystery Tech that cannot be seen in some resolution ratio.

3、Modified the logic of automatic file, and turned off automatic file by default. You can enable and set the automatic file interval in the settings.

4、Fixed a bug that could cause a crash during save.

5、Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when switching to the foggy forest.

6、Fixed a bug that dragging skills could cause a crash in certain situations.

7. Fixed a bug that the airship may disappear after switching floating islands.

8、Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when breeding mounts.

9、Fixed a bug where mounts could not be taken out in some cases when breeding.

10、Adjusted the translation text of the beginner guide stage.

11、Lowered the price of roads and the consumption cost will be displayed when building them.

12、Adjusted the price of some airship upgrades.

13、Fixed a bug that werewolves could become invisible after transforming.

14、Adjusted the upgrade pace after level 5.

15、Optimized the illustrations and icons of mounts.

16、Fixed the bug that exploration results were not saved after saving the game.

17、Fixed the crash problem that the adventurer did not have a main skill.

18、Fixed a bug in the advanced tech tree where some technologies were not linked.

19、Modified the queue system of the Blacksmith and Dyehouse, now you can craft two additional items.

20、Optimized the consumption of occupation missions and raised the maximum number of people.

21、Adjusted the tasks of the collect Gossip Magazine.

22、Added gold coins into the reward of Enchantment bonus.

23、Doubled the gold coins carried by visitors.

24、Fixed the bug that the overview page could not be turned.

25、Added a supplement to the corral for old files, press ctrl+alt+k you will get a corral. (You can only place one corral at most, otherwise, the game maybe crash.)

26、Increase in the maximum viewing distance of the camera.

Lastly, we added content related to FSR settings. If your GPU temperature or usage is too high, you can turn on FSR. Through our testing, we found that this action can reduce GPU usage by 30-40%, and increase frame rates by about 10-20 frames, but it may cause blurring in the graphics. So if the game is lagging, you can try turning on this setting.

