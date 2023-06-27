 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 27 June 2023

Open Mod v1.107 [27-Jun-23]

Open Mod v1.107 [27-Jun-23]

-fixed the redrawing issue, now the Zombie game mode is back in game
-fixed another annoying issue with the Deagle showing on top of other weapons
-attempted to improve the loading times even more but with a slight potential runtime performance decrease
-fixed an issue with the Karambit dissapearing in some positions

