-fixed the redrawing issue, now the Zombie game mode is back in game
-fixed another annoying issue with the Deagle showing on top of other weapons
-attempted to improve the loading times even more but with a slight potential runtime performance decrease
-fixed an issue with the Karambit dissapearing in some positions
Open Mod update for 27 June 2023
Open Mod v1.107 [27-Jun-23]
Changed files in this update