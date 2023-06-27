 Skip to content

Stressed Out update for 27 June 2023

Update 27 June 2023

Last edited 27 June 2023 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new?

  • Destroyed objects don't respawn anymore. I realized that it killed the joy of destruction.
  • Enemies now spawn around you
  • Haptic feedback for all weapons
Optimization
  • Reduced rendering distance of trees

